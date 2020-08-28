Russian Journalists Detained at Rally in Minsk Released - Russian Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) All Russian journalists detained at a rally in Minsk a day earlier have been released, the press secretary for the Russian Embassy in Minsk told Sputnik on Friday.

"All Russian journalists who were taken to several Minsk police stations from the protest on Thursday, were soon released after their papers were checked," Alexey Maskalev said.

According to the diplomat, the journalists who had accreditation with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry would continue their work, those who did not would go back to Russia.