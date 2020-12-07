Russian Journalists Detained in Istanbul May Face Espionage Charges - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Espionage charges may be brought against the journalists working for Russia's NTV broadcaster who were detained in Istanbul, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the case was already taken to court.

"The Russian journalists may be accused of espionage, but as far as I know the court has not yet admitted the case to examination," the source said.

According to a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, NTV's reporter Alexey Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin had no accreditation and were detained for filming without permission in the area where the manufacturer of combat drones Baykar Savunma is located. The Istanbul administration confirmed the detention on December 4, adding that the period of detention was extended to three days.