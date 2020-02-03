UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Journalists Killed In Central African Republic Broke Many Laws - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:13 PM

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Broke Many Laws - Diplomat

Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic in 2018 had broken many local laws, while people who had sent them there were consciously putting the reporters in danger, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic in 2018 had broken many local laws, while people who had sent them there were consciously putting the reporters in danger, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed in July 2018. The three journalists were sent to the car by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"They [the journalists] entered in breach of many CAR laws. In the CAR Embassy in Moscow, they presented themselves as tourists to get visas but they came with press cards signed by the Investigations Management Center and saying they were UN Volunteers.

But a citizen of Russia who is in charge of the center cannot be a UN official who signs such cards. That is why they were allowed through, that was because they had UN cards, otherwise they would have been stopped at a checkpoint and sent back to the city for the night," Titorenko said.

The people who sent the journalists should have hired guards for them and notified the embassy, according to the diplomat.

"So the people who sent journalists there were consciously putting their lives in danger," Titorenk said.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Car Bangui Vladimir Putin Central African Republic July 2018 Media Opposition

Recent Stories

33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Champions ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Vibrant Arts and Culture Showcased at ..

10 minutes ago

Bangladesh Test squad to arrive on Wednesday

33 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to take on India in ICC U19 Cricket ..

3 minutes ago

Shanghai stocks dive 7.72% on virus, biggest drop ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to take on India in ICC U19 Cricket ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.