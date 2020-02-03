Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Broke Many Laws - Diplomat

Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic in 2018 had broken many local laws, while people who had sent them there were consciously putting the reporters in danger, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik

Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed in July 2018. The three journalists were sent to the car by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"They [the journalists] entered in breach of many CAR laws. In the CAR Embassy in Moscow, they presented themselves as tourists to get visas but they came with press cards signed by the Investigations Management Center and saying they were UN Volunteers.

But a citizen of Russia who is in charge of the center cannot be a UN official who signs such cards. That is why they were allowed through, that was because they had UN cards, otherwise they would have been stopped at a checkpoint and sent back to the city for the night," Titorenko said.

The people who sent the journalists should have hired guards for them and notified the embassy, according to the diplomat.

"So the people who sent journalists there were consciously putting their lives in danger," Titorenk said.