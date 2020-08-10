UrduPoint.com
Russian Journalists Starkov, Lasenko Released In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russian Journalists Starkov, Lasenko Released in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian journalists Anton Starkov and Dmitry Lasenko from the Daily Storm news outlet, which were detained in Minsk, have been released, Sputnik Belarus reported.

Employees of the Russian Embassy in Belarus took the journalists from the center for isolation of offenders on Akrestsin Street, the agency said, citing the diplomatic mission.

