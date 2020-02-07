UrduPoint.com
Russian Journalists Subject To Prolonged Border Checks Across EU- Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Journalists Subject to Prolonged Border Checks Across EU- Russian Foreign Ministry

Reports of "unjustifiably" prolonged checks of Russian journalists by EU police and border authorities have increased, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a report on the human rights situation throughout various countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Reports of "unjustifiably" prolonged checks of Russian journalists by EU police and border authorities have increased, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a report on the human rights situation throughout various countries.

"Recently, cases of unjustifiably prolonged checks of Russian journalists by police and border authorities during trips within the European Union have become more frequent," the report said, adding that Sputnik journalists were especially targetted.

The ministry also reported on a discriminatory attitude toward Russian journalists working in France, particularly noting a case during the 2017 French presidential election, when Sputnik and RT reporters were not given accreditation to French President Emmanuel Macron's campaign headquarters despite complying with all the necessary accreditation formalities.

