Russian Journalists' Union Calls Request to Review RT License in UK 'Double Standards'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A request to the UK broadcasting regulatory body Ofcom to review RT's license in the country, which was filed by Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens, is an example of politically-motivated double standards, Timur Shafir, secretary of the Russian Journalists' Union, told Sputnik on Friday.

Stevens, a member of the Labour Party, sent a letter to Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes asking for the regulatory body to review the Russian broadcaster's license following the publication of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee's report on alleged Russian interference, which accused RT of "serious distortions" in its coverage.

"The letter from the shadow digital, culture, media, and sport secretary is a fairly vivid example of the double standards that are applied to Russian media outlets that work with foreign audiences. Attempts to limit the activities of our colleagues or even simply ban their activities under one pretext or another take place regularly in European countries. In the letter, Jo Stevens makes it openly clear that the basis of her request to the Ofcom leadership has purely political interests, as well as the report to which she refers," Shafir said.

The union secretary added that should a decision be taken to revoke RT's license, the matter would be taken to the courts.

"If a decision is made to revise the license, or in fact revoke it and stop the media outlet from working, the company and its reporters will suffer financial damages. Journalists and other employees may lose their jobs, and if this happens, the issue must be resolved in the courts, in order to challenge unauthorized decisions caused by a vague political situation, which will impact our colleagues' labor and social rights the most," Shafir commented.

Commenting on the matter on her Telegram channel, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stressed that Ofcom was an independent media regulator.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called the accusations of Russian interference discussed in the parliamentary report "fake-shaped Russophobia." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has reiterated that Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in other countries.