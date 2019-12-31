UrduPoint.com
Russian Journalists' Union Calls Sputnik Estonia Persecution Unprecedented

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:30 PM

The Sputnik news agency's persecution in Estonia is unprecedented for Europe, which claims to respect freedom of speech, secretary of the Russian Journalists' Union said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Sputnik news agency's persecution in Estonia is unprecedented for Europe, which claims to respect freedom of speech, secretary of the Russian Journalists' Union said Tuesday.

Sputnik Estonia staffers have been forced to terminate contracts with the outlet starting January after receiving threats of jail terms of up to five years from the Estonian police, which is erroneously convinced that the news agency is on the EU sanctions list over the Ukraine crisis.

"Sputnik Estonia's persecution is unprecedented. It will become a textbook case not only of government threats and pressure on media ... but also of double standards that Russian media and journalists working for them face [in Europe]," Timur Shafir said to Sputnik.

He argued that Sputnik's treatment by Estonia ran counter to the European Union's much-touted values of freedom of speech and media and deprived the small Baltic nation of a news source.

Alexander Malkevich, chair of the Russian Civic Chamber's mass media commission, suggested holding a European conference in January in light of Sputnik's ordeal, with the help of the Russian Foreign Ministry and major European media watchdogs, including Reporters Without Borders and OSCE's Harlem Desir.

Desir, the representative on media freedoms at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has criticized Estonia for unfairly punishing the news agency after the head of the organization it belongs to was put on an EU individual sanctions list in 2014.

