Russian Journalists Union Notes Ukrainian Judiciary's Issues Over Vyshinsky Case Setback

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:00 AM

Russian Journalists Union Notes Ukrainian Judiciary's Issues Over Vyshinsky Case Setback

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Vladimir Solovyev, the chair of the Russian Union of Journalists, told Sputnik there were some issues in the work of Ukraine's judicial system in relation with protraction in the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, detained in Ukraine for over a year.

On Wednesday, a district court in Kiev suspended hearings in Vyshinsky's case until July 15 because prosecutors were unprepared for it. The journalist himself said that the Ukrainian prosecutors did not care about justice.

"It is, possibly, some lack of coordination because there are some problems with the order in this country, including issues with the work of the judiciary," Solovyev said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason and has been held in custody ever since. Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

The arrest of Vyshinsky has been criticized by journalists and rights activists from across the world.

