Russian Journalists Union Slams Unmotivated Brutal Detentions Of Reporters In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russian Journalists Union Slams Unmotivated Brutal Detentions of Reporters in Belarus

Russian Union of Journalists has no idea regarding the grounds for the mass brutal detentions of Russian reporters in Belarus and maintains contact with Minsk to clarify the situation, Secretary Timur Shafir told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Union of Journalists has no idea regarding the grounds for the mass brutal detentions of Russian reporters in Belarus and maintains contact with Minsk to clarify the situation, Secretary Timur Shafir told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we are in a situation when one can put forward any assumptions on what exactly these groundless and brutal detentions of our journalists are related to.

Of course, this should remain on the agenda," Shafir said.

"We maintain constant contact with our Belarusian colleagues. Of course, it is clear that are also going through tough times, and over the past days, it has been difficult to communicate with them, as we know that Belarus has introduced certain restrictions on internet speed, communication and different messengers. However, I think our position on the matter is unified. Violence against journalists is unacceptable," Shafir added.

More Stories From World

