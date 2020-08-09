UrduPoint.com
Russian Journalists Union Sounds Alarm After Belarus Arrests TV Rain Reporters

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The Russian Union of Journalists demanded on Sunday that Belarus explain the arrest of reporters who covered a presidential election for a Russian news channel, tv Rain.

"The journalists were reporting from the presidential polls. Witnesses said the detained had been taken to an unknown location.

The police have not given the official reason for detaining the channel's employees," a statement read.

The union added it demanded that Belarus "explain the reason for the arrest of our colleagues and say where they are being held."

Natalia Sindeyeva, TV Rain's director general, has confirmed the arrest to Sputnik. The presidential campaign has been marred by arrests of opposition figures, activists and journalists.

