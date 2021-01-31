Russian Journalists' Union to Monitor Unauthorized Protests - Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Russian Union of Journalists will monitor any new protests in the country, its chairman told Sputnik on Saturday, after calls for nationwide unauthorized rallies hit social media.

"We will of course monitor the situation.

All our regional branches will be doing it," Vladimir Solovyov said.

A list of recommendations for journalists covering unauthorized demonstrations has been published on the union's website, he said. Media workers are asked to wear a press badge.