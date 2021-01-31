UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Journalists' Union To Monitor Unauthorized Protests - Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russian Journalists' Union to Monitor Unauthorized Protests - Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Russian Union of Journalists will monitor any new protests in the country, its chairman told Sputnik on Saturday, after calls for nationwide unauthorized rallies hit social media.

"We will of course monitor the situation.

All our regional branches will be doing it," Vladimir Solovyov said.

A list of recommendations for journalists covering unauthorized demonstrations has been published on the union's website, he said. Media workers are asked to wear a press badge.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Vladimir Putin Media All

Recent Stories

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

2 minutes ago

Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures for A ..

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

23 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Negotiating COVID-19 Vaccine Imports With ..

23 minutes ago

JI chief presides over meeting

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.