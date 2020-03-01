Russian Journalists Union Urges Ankara to Punish Those Behind Sputnik Turkey Provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Russian Union of Journalists called on the Turkish authorities to immediately investigate the incident with the detention of Sputnik Turkey employees and bring those responsible for this provocation to justice.

"The Russian Union of Journalists is outraged by this provocation and urges the Turkish authorities to immediately investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice," the journalists' union said in a statement.

The statement came after the incident with three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara, who were intimidated late Saturday in their apartments by groups of aggressive people shouting out nationalist slogans.

The journalists were called to stop their professional activity and threatened with violence.

Since Saturday evening, the journalists had been held by police for questioning, and they were released just a short while ago. Earlier in the day, Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe was detained by police. He was also released on Sunday.