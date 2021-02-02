Russian Journalists Union Watching Closely Reporters' Detention Amid Navalny Court Hearing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) is following the situation around detention of reporters outside a Moscow court where hearing is being held on whether to replace opposition activist Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence with a prison term, RUJ chief Vladimir Solovyev told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mash Telegram channel reported that two of its reporters were detained near the Moscow City Court. A video footage shows that the two wore yellow press vests identifying them as journalists. At the request of law enforcement officers, they presented their press cards, but were told that it's a no-brainer producing "one million" such certificates.

"We are monitoring the situation just like on January 23 and 31. We will sum up everything in the evening," Solovyov said, referring to the weekend's unauthorized rallies in Navalny's support.

Navalny was detained in mid-January upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for an alleged poisoning, over violating probation terms in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case. On Tuesday, the court will decide on whether to replace his suspended sentence with a prison term.

Russian courts have considered the Federal prison authority's requests to replace Navalny's suspended sentence with a custodial one at least three times, each time turning the requests down while extending the probation period.

According to the federal prison authority, over the past three years, the opposition blogger has failed to appear in a criminal executive inspectorate about 60 times, something he is obligated to do twice a month.