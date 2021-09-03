Russian Juctice Ministry Adds 4 Entities to List of Media Foreign Agents

The Russian Juctice Ministry said it had included four organizations in the registry of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent, all of them were created by persons previously included in this same list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian Juctice Ministry said it had included four organizations in the registry of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent, all of them were created by persons previously included in this same list.

"On September 3, the Russian Juctice Ministry added the following legal entities on the registry of foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent: Altair 2021 LLC, Vega 2021 LLC, Glavny Redaktor 2021 LLC and Romashki Monolit LLC," the statement says.

The ministry notes that these organizations were created by Russian citizens previously added to the registry Maxim Glikin (Altair 2021), Ilya Rozhdestvensky (Vega 2021), Yulia Yarosh (Glavny Redaktor 2021), and also Sofia Groisman, Maria Zheleznova, Yulia Lukyanova, Petr Manyakhin and Olga Churakova (Romashki Monolit).