Russian Justice Ministry Adds Famous Comedian Galkin to List of Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia has included famous tv host and comedian Maxim Galkin in the list of individuals who act as foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry indicated that Galkin was included in the register on September 16.