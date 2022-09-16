UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry Adds Famous Comedian Galkin To List Of Foreign Agents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Russian Justice Ministry Adds Famous Comedian Galkin to List of Foreign Agents

Russia has included famous TV host and comedian Maxim Galkin in the list of individuals who act as foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia has included famous tv host and comedian Maxim Galkin in the list of individuals who act as foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry indicated that Galkin was included in the register on September 16.

Related Topics

Russia September TV

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Aware of Massachusetts Migrant Situa ..

Pentagon Says Aware of Massachusetts Migrant Situation, Probing Use of Texas Air ..

38 seconds ago
 Three killed, two injured in firing incident

Three killed, two injured in firing incident

40 seconds ago
 Indian govt unnerved with referendum on Khalistan: ..

Indian govt unnerved with referendum on Khalistan: Dr Sandhu

41 seconds ago
 Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Chinese Vessels, A ..

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Chinese Vessels, Aircraft Detected Near Taiwan

43 seconds ago
 Many Casualties Among Kyrgyz Soldiers After Border ..

Many Casualties Among Kyrgyz Soldiers After Border Clash - Defense Official

7 minutes ago
 KRL beat KP International by 2-0 in Fundraising Fl ..

KRL beat KP International by 2-0 in Fundraising Flood Relief Football Match

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.