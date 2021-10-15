UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry Adds Media Outlets Republic, Rosbalt On Foreign Media Agents List

Russian Justice Ministry Adds Media Outlets Republic, Rosbalt on Foreign Media Agents List

The Russian Justice Ministry included Moscow Digital Media LLC and RS-Balt JSC, the legal entities of the Republic media outlet and the Rosbalt news agency, respectively, in the registry of media performing the functions of a foreign agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry included Moscow Digital Media LLC and RS-Balt JSC, the legal entities of the Republic media outlet and the Rosbalt news agency, respectively, in the registry of media performing the functions of a foreign agent.

"On October 15, 2021, in pursuance of the requirements of the current Russian legislation, Moscow Digital Media LLC and RS-Balt JSC were included in the registry of foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent," the statement says.

