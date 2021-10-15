Russian Justice Ministry Adds Media Outlets Republic, Rosbalt on Foreign Media Agents List

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry included Moscow Digital Media LLC and RS-Balt JSC, the legal entities of the Republic media outlet and the Rosbalt news agency, respectively, in the registry of media performing the functions of a foreign agent.

"On October 15, 2021, in pursuance of the requirements of the current Russian legislation, Moscow Digital Media LLC and RS-Balt JSC were included in the registry of foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent," the statement says.