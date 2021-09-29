The publisher of media project Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, and its editor-in-chief, Sergey Smirnov, were added in the registry of foreign media agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The publisher of media project Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, and its editor-in-chief, Sergey Smirnov, were added in the registry of foreign media agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said.

Another 20 persons and media project OVD-Info were added on the list of foreign agents as well.