UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry Adds OVD-Info; Mediazona's Publisher To Foreign Media Agents List

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:55 PM

Russian Justice Ministry Adds OVD-Info; Mediazona's Publisher to Foreign Media Agents List

The publisher of media project Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, and its editor-in-chief, Sergey Smirnov, were added in the registry of foreign media agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The publisher of media project Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, and its editor-in-chief, Sergey Smirnov, were added in the registry of foreign media agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said.

Another 20 persons and media project OVD-Info were added on the list of foreign agents as well.

Related Topics

Russia Media

Recent Stories

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

19 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

19 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

1 hour ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.