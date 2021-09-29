- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Justice Ministry Adds OVD-Info; Mediazona's Publisher to Foreign Media Agents List
Russian Justice Ministry Adds OVD-Info; Mediazona's Publisher To Foreign Media Agents List
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:55 PM
The publisher of media project Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, and its editor-in-chief, Sergey Smirnov, were added in the registry of foreign media agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The publisher of media project Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, and its editor-in-chief, Sergey Smirnov, were added in the registry of foreign media agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said.
Another 20 persons and media project OVD-Info were added on the list of foreign agents as well.