Russian Justice Ministry Asked ECHR to Revise Decision on Navalny - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry has asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to review the latter's decision on Alexey Navalny, a source in the ministry told Sputnik.

On February 16, the Strasbourg court announced a decision to call on the Russian government to release Navalny, to whom a Moscow court replaced a suspended sentence with a real one in a fraud case in early February. Moscow called the decision an attempt to interfere in internal affairs and put pressure on the court. According to the last year's amendments to the Russian Constitution, Russia fulfills its international obligations only if they do not contradict Russian legislation.

On Saturday, lawyer Olga Mikhailova said that the Moscow City Court had rejected an application for interim measures to enforce the ECHR decision to release Navalny.

"On February 20, the Russian Justice Ministry sent an official application to the ECHR to revise the earlier decision of the court on the application of interim measures against Alexey Navalny, as well as to declare the complaint filed by the applicant's lawyers, in within which interim measures were requested, inadmissible in accordance with Article 35 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," the source said.