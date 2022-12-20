UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry Asks Court To Close Down Moscow Helsinki Group

The Russian Ministry of Justice wants to shut down the Moscow Helsinki Group human rights organization, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Moscow City Court on Tuesday.

The court has received a lawsuit from the main department of the Russian Ministry of Justice on the shutdown of the Moscow Helsinki Group; the claim has been registered, but the date of its consideration has not yet been decided.

Eva Merkacheva, a member of Russia's Presidential Council for Human Rights, told Sputnik that the human rights organization was charged with the fact that it, "being a regional organization, conducted events in other subjects (of the Russian Federation).

She added, citing the Moscow Helsinki Group, that the organization did not arrange any such events, and that their representatives participated in some hearings "as part of partnerships."

The Helsinki Moscow Group was established in the Soviet Union in 1976 to monitor the country's compliance with the Helsinki Accords and to report on possible human rights abuses.

