Russian Justice Ministry Asks Court To Remove Moscow Helsinki Group
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian Ministry of Justice wants to remove the human rights organization Moscow Helsinki Group, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Moscow City Court on Tuesday.
The court has received a lawsuit from the main department of the Russian Ministry of Justice on the removal of the Moscow Helsinki Group; the claim has been registered, but the date of its consideration has not yet been decided.