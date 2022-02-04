Russian Justice Ministry Blacklists Polish NGO WOT Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Russian Justice Ministry added Polish non-governmental organization WOT foundation in the list of undesirable organizations.

In late January, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office recognized the activities of WOT Foundation as undesirable.

"The Russian Justice Ministry has included WOT Foundation, the Republic of Poland, in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.