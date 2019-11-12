Russian Justice Ministry Brands Czech People in Need as Undesirable NGO

The Russian Justice Ministry said Tuesday it had included the Czech non-governmental organization People in Need (PIN) in the list of foreign NGOs whose activities are deemed undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Russian Justice Ministry said Tuesday it had included the Czech non-governmental organization People in Need (PIN) in the list of foreign NGOs whose activities are deemed undesirable in Russia.

"On November 12, 2019, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation included the organization 'Člověk v tísni, o.p.s' [People in Need, Czech Republic] in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are deemed undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation" the ministry said in a statement.

People in Need is a Czech nonprofit, non-governmental organization based in Prague, Czech Republic, that implements humanitarian relief and long term development projects, educational programs, and human rights programs in crisis regions internationally.

Since its foundation in 1992, PIN has had a presence in almost 50 countries. Currently, PIN is one of the largest NGOs in Central and Eastern Europe.