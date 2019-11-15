UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Justice Ministry Designates Sever Real Media Outlet As Foreign Agent

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Russian Justice Ministry Designates Sever Real Media Outlet as Foreign Agent

Russia's Ministry of Justice ruled on Friday to designate the Sever Real online publication, which is a part of the Radio Liberty media project, as a foreign agent-sponsored media outlet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russia's Ministry of Justice ruled on Friday to designate the Sever Real online publication, which is a part of the Radio Liberty media project, as a foreign agent-sponsored media outlet.

On Thursday, the Russian parliament's lower house Chairman of the Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, Vasilii Piskarev, said that the publication needed to be included on the government's list of media outlets exercising functions of foreign agents.

"On November 15, Russia's Ministry of Justice added the Sever Realiyi information portal onto its list of foreign mass media outlets that exercise the functions of foreign agents," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it made the decision based on documents it had received from the commission on foreign interference.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament November Media From Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

25 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

25 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

1 hour ago

Man kills wife, himself in Nilore area

4 minutes ago

Final matches of Nation Games concluded

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.