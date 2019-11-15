Russian Justice Ministry Designates Sever Real Media Outlet as Foreign Agent

Russia's Ministry of Justice ruled on Friday to designate the Sever Real online publication, which is a part of the Radio Liberty media project, as a foreign agent-sponsored media outlet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russia 's Ministry of Justice ruled on Friday to designate the Sever Real online publication, which is a part of the Radio Liberty media project, as a foreign agent-sponsored media outlet.

On Thursday, the Russian parliament's lower house Chairman of the Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, Vasilii Piskarev, said that the publication needed to be included on the government's list of media outlets exercising functions of foreign agents.

"On November 15, Russia's Ministry of Justice added the Sever Realiyi information portal onto its list of foreign mass media outlets that exercise the functions of foreign agents," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it made the decision based on documents it had received from the commission on foreign interference.