Russian Justice Ministry Disagrees With Position Dutch Prosecution on Yukos Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia did not agree with the opinion of the Dutch prosecutor in the Yukos case, who recommended rejecting Russia's request to suspend the ruling of The Hague arbitration on the claims of the ex-Yukos shareholders, the Russian Justice Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court of the Netherlands told Sputnik that the court had received an advisory opinion from the country's prosecutor general on the claims of ex-shareholders of Yukos, without specifying what it was. The parties have two weeks to respond to it.

"Russia does not agree with the negative opinion of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands regarding Russia's statements on the need to suspend the execution of the decisions of The Hague arbitration, rendered on the claims of the former majority shareholders of Yukos JSC. Over the next two weeks, the Russian side will present its comments on this issue," the ministry said.

It noted that the opinion of the Prosecutor General does not prejudge the position of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands on this issue.