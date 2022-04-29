Russian Justice Ministry For First Time Removes People From List of Foreign Media Agents

The Russian Justice Ministry removed individuals from the register of individuals acting as foreign agents for the first time on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian Justice Ministry removed individuals from the register of individuals acting as foreign agents for the first time on Friday.

"In accordance with the orders of the Russian Ministry of Justice of April 29, Arkady Yefimovich Lyubarev and Lyudmila Gavrilovna Kuzmina were excluded from the register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent.

This decision was made on the basis of applications for exclusion and the documents received from the relevant government bodies," the ministry said in a statement.

Arkady Lyubarev and Lyudmila Kuzmina are voting rights activists, both of them have ties to the movement for defense of voters' rights Golos (Voice), an organization providing support for public observation of elections.