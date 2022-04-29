UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry For First Time Removes People From List Of Foreign Media Agents

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Russian Justice Ministry For First Time Removes People From List of Foreign Media Agents

The Russian Justice Ministry removed individuals from the register of individuals acting as foreign agents for the first time on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian Justice Ministry removed individuals from the register of individuals acting as foreign agents for the first time on Friday.

"In accordance with the orders of the Russian Ministry of Justice of April 29, Arkady Yefimovich Lyubarev and Lyudmila Gavrilovna Kuzmina were excluded from the register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent.

This decision was made on the basis of applications for exclusion and the documents received from the relevant government bodies," the ministry said in a statement.

Arkady Lyubarev and Lyudmila Kuzmina are voting rights activists, both of them have ties to the movement for defense of voters' rights Golos (Voice), an organization providing support for public observation of elections.

Related Topics

Russia April Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

48 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per tola

50 seconds ago
 PMA delegation meets Health Minister

PMA delegation meets Health Minister

51 seconds ago
 District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist inf ..

District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist influx during Eid vacation

53 seconds ago
 IG Punjab lauds RPO & CPO Rawalpindi for remarkabl ..

IG Punjab lauds RPO & CPO Rawalpindi for remarkable performance

55 seconds ago
 Freedom of expression, other rights constricted in ..

Freedom of expression, other rights constricted in 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.