Russian Justice Ministry Had Substantial Grounds to Label Dozhd as Foreign Agent - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Russian government had substantial grounds to declare Dozdh (tv Rain) broadcaster a foreign agent, selective enforcement of the law is out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Late last week, the Russian Ministry of Justice included Dozhd in the register of media outlets performing functions of a foreign agent. According to the ministry of justice, Dozdh received more than 130,000 Euros ($152,751) from the European Commission "for covering relations between the EU and Russia" and was also indirectly funded from abroad through Russian foundations.

Dozhd chief editor Tikhon Dzyadko told Sputnik that the broadcaster plans to challenge the decision.

"I do not consider this selective enforcement of the law. There were substantial grounds to make such a decision. Therefore, if something remains unclear, one should ask the ministry of justice," Peskov told reporters who emphasized that other media outlets had similar partner materials agreements with the EU.

"If I am not mistaken, the decision was based on more than just one case," Peskov added.