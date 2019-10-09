Russian Justice Ministry Includes Anti-Corruption Foundation in Foreign Agents List

The Russian Justice Ministry has included the Anti-Corruption Foundation in the foreign agents list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Russian Justice Ministry has included the Anti-Corruption Foundation in the foreign agents list.

"On October 9, ... non-profit organization Anti-Corruption Foundation was included in the list of non-profit organizations that exercise functions of foreign agents," the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, signs that have triggered this decision have been revealed during "undergoing control" of activities of the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

No other details have been provided so far.