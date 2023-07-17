Russian Justice Ministry Labels Novaya Gazeta-Europe Newspaper as Undesirable Organization

The Russian Justice Ministry on Monday added the Latvia-based Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta-Europe on the list of undesirable organizations in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Russian Justice Ministry on Monday added the Latvia-based Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta-Europe on the list of undesirable organizations in Russia.

"The Russian Justice Ministry has included the foreign non-governmental organization BDR Novaja Gazeta-Europe (the Republic of Latvia) on the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activity is recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

On June 28, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office recognized the activities of the organization as undesirable in Russia. The newspaper was distributing materials from organizations recognized as extremist in the country, according to the office.