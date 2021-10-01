UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry Lists Scientology As Unwanted Organization

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:47 PM

Russian Justice Ministry Lists Scientology as Unwanted Organization

The Russian Justice Ministry added the Ron Hubbard Library and the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises to the list of organizations undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry added the Ron Hubbard library and the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises to the list of organizations undesirable in Russia.

"On October 1, the Russian Justice Ministry included the following organizations in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities were recognized as undesirable in Russia: World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International, WISE Int .

; Church of Spiritual Technology, CST, which also comes under name L. Ron Hubbard Library," the statement says.

The European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) is also included in the list of organizations unwanted in Russia.

Related Topics

Election World Technology Russia October Church

Recent Stories

Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSC ..

Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSCC

43 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs for special facilities for ..

Prime Minister directs for special facilities for people staying at Panagahs

2 minutes ago
 Four trucks carrying humanitarian aid reach Afghan ..

Four trucks carrying humanitarian aid reach Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 US Authorities Significantly Underreported Police ..

US Authorities Significantly Underreported Police Killings Over Nearly 4 Decades ..

2 minutes ago
 KP govt decides outsourcing of Doaba Hospital

KP govt decides outsourcing of Doaba Hospital

11 minutes ago
 Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Began to Supply Gas Vi ..

Apart From Hungary, Gazprom Began to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.