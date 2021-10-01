Russian Justice Ministry Lists Scientology as Unwanted Organization

The Russian Justice Ministry added the Ron Hubbard Library and the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises to the list of organizations undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry added the Ron Hubbard library and the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises to the list of organizations undesirable in Russia.

"On October 1, the Russian Justice Ministry included the following organizations in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities were recognized as undesirable in Russia: World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International, WISE Int .

; Church of Spiritual Technology, CST, which also comes under name L. Ron Hubbard Library," the statement says.

The European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) is also included in the list of organizations unwanted in Russia.