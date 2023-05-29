UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry Says Includes Greenpeace In List Of Undesirable NGOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Russian Justice Ministry Says Includes Greenpeace in List of Undesirable NGOs

Russian Justice Ministry said on Monday that it has included the international NGO Greenpeace in the list of organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian Justice Ministry said on Monday that it has included the international NGO Greenpeace in the list of organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia.

Earlier in the month, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that it recognizes the activities of Greenpeace as undesirable in the country due to attempts of interference in the internal affairs of Russia, anti-Russian propaganda and financing of foreign agents.

"The Russian Ministry of Justice has included the international non-governmental non-profit organization Greenpeace International (Stichting Greenpeace Council) (Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Foundation, GREENPEACE) (the Netherlands) in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are considered undesirable on the territory of Russia," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Netherlands

Recent Stories

Two former MPAs part ways with PTI

Two former MPAs part ways with PTI

17 seconds ago
 Govt to present business-friendly budget: Federal ..

Govt to present business-friendly budget: Federal Minister for Finance and Reven ..

3 seconds ago
 Excise Peshawar recovers 14400gm hashish

Excise Peshawar recovers 14400gm hashish

4 seconds ago
 HU international workshop on "Ancient Pottery Anal ..

HU international workshop on "Ancient Pottery Analysis and Sculptures Making Tec ..

6 seconds ago
 Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) arranges Alumni ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) arranges Alumni meet up 2023

7 seconds ago
 KU marks Youm-e-Takbir by remembering late A. Q. K ..

KU marks Youm-e-Takbir by remembering late A. Q. Khan

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.