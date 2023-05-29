Russian Justice Ministry Says Includes Greenpeace in List of Undesirable NGOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian Justice Ministry said on Monday that it has included the international NGO Greenpeace in the list of organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia.

Earlier in the month, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that it recognizes the activities of Greenpeace as undesirable in the country due to attempts of interference in the internal affairs of Russia, anti-Russian propaganda and financing of foreign agents.

"The Russian Ministry of Justice has included the international non-governmental non-profit organization Greenpeace International (Stichting Greenpeace Council) (Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Foundation, GREENPEACE) (the Netherlands) in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are considered undesirable on the territory of Russia," the statement said.