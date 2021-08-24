UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry Says Labeled Dozhd TV As Foreign Agent Due To Foreign Funding

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

The Russian Justice Ministry explained on Tuesday its grounds for including the independent Dozhd TV channel (also known as TV Rain) on its list of media designated as foreign agents, including indirect foreign funding and a concrete EU-backed sum of 130,000 euros (almost $153,000)

The ministry made the relevant decision public on August 20. Apart from Dozhd, it also labeled Latvian-registered Russian investigative media outlet IStories as a foreign agent.

The ministry stated on Tuesday, citing data from Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor, that Dozhd submits reports on receiving funds from foreign sources every quarter.

"For example, within the framework of the concluded agreement, Dozhd TV Channel LLC received more than 130,000 euros from the European Union through the European Commission (Brussels, Belgium) for covering relations between the EU and Russia," a ministerial statement read, adding that the broadcaster has also been proved to be indirectly funded from abroad through Russian foundations.

Last week, Dozhd editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko said that he would challenge the decision of the ministry.

