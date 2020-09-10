UrduPoint.com
Russian Justice Ministry Says Met With Representative Of German Embassy In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russian Justice Ministry Says Met With Representative of German Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian Justice Ministry said it had held a meeting on Thursday with Beate Grzeski, the Charge d'Affaires at the German Embassy in Moscow.

"A meeting was held with Beate Grzeski, the Charge d'Affaires at the German Embassy in Moscow," the statement says.

It did not specify the topic and details of the meeting.

