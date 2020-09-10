Russian Justice Ministry Says Met With Representative of German Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian Justice Ministry said it had held a meeting on Thursday with Beate Grzeski, the Charge d'Affaires at the German Embassy in Moscow.

It did not specify the topic and details of the meeting.