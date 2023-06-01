Russian Justice Ministry Says Work of Anti-Corruption Foundation International Undesirable

UrduPoint.com

Russian Justice Ministry said on Thursday that it has included the US Anti-Corruption Foundation International, Inc. (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) in the list of organizations recognized as undesirable in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russian Justice Ministry said on Thursday that it has included the US Anti-Corruption Foundation International, Inc. (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) in the list of organizations recognized as undesirable in the country.

The US Anti-Corruption Foundation International was included in the list by the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on May 22, as well as included in the register of foreign agents on December 23, 2022.

