Russian Justice Ministry Switches To Remote Registration Of Births, Deaths During Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:01 AM

The Russian Justice Ministry said on Tuesday it was switching to remote recording of births and deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic and had already submitted a relevant bill to the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian Justice Ministry said on Tuesday it was switching to remote recording of births and deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic and had already submitted a relevant bill to the government.

The remote registration is expected to be conducted through special online services, "Birth of a child" and "Death of a close person", without any need for people to pay personal visits to any agency.

The Justice Ministry said it had already submitted to the Russian government a draft Federal law on introducing amendments to the federal law on civil status acts.

