Russian-Kazakh Cooperation Forum Set To Be Attended By Presidents Postponed Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russian-Kazakh Cooperation Forum Set to Be Attended by Presidents Postponed Over COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) SULTAN, November 6 (Sputnik) - The forum on interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which was set to be attended by the presidents of the two presidents, has been postponed to a later date due to the worsening epidemiological situation with coronavirus, the press secretary of the Kazakh president, Berik Uali, told Sputnik.

"In connection with the deteriorating epidemiological situation, it was decided to postpone the seventh Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum to a later date," Uali said.

According to him, the forum was previously slated for mid-November with the participation Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomrat Tokayev.

