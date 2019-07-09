UrduPoint.com
Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation At OSCE - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:30 AM

Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation at OSCE - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart Beibut Atamkulov exchanged views on Tuesday about the cooperation between Moscow and Nur-Sultan within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation within the organization [OSCE]. They discussed some issues of the bilateral cooperation and a schedule of political contacts," the statement read.

Lavrov and Atamkulov met on the sidelines of an informal OSCE ministerial meeting in Slovakia.   

