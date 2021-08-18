Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers See Chance to Resolve Afghan Problems Via Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, believe that the first actions of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as terrorist group) make it possible to count on a solution to Afghanistan's problems through negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, believe that the first actions of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as terrorist group) make it possible to count on a solution to Afghanistan's problems through negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov and Tleuberdi discussed the Afghan issue by phone on Wednesday. The sides exchanged assessments of the situation in Afghanistan after the hasty withdrawal of US and NATO troops.

"The ministers expressed a common opinion that the first statements and actions of the Taliban make it possible to count on the settlement of all intra-Afghan problems by negotiations, through an inclusive political process with the participation of various political and ethnic-confessional forces," the statement says.

The ministers also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Kabul.

"Particular attention was paid to the consequences of these events for ensuring security in Central Asia. In this context, the coordination of the approaches of the allies in the CSTO, as well as within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including through the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, is of particular importance," the ministry added.

Lavrov and Tleuberdi also agreed on the need to counter domestic nationalism, the ministry said.

"Lavrov and Tleuberdi also discussed a number of issues of bilateral relations and, in particular, agreed on the need to counter any forms of domestic nationalism, any discrimination based on ethnicity. It was agreed to maintain close contacts on this topic through various mechanisms of bilateral interaction in the interests of full observance of citizens' rights," the ministry said.