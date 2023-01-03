UrduPoint.com

Russian, Kazakh Leaders Note High Level Of Strategic Cooperation, Alliance - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russian, Kazakh Leaders Note High Level of Strategic Cooperation, Alliance - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted a high level strategic cooperation and alliance between the two countries during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

The leaders also exchanged New Year wishes and discussed issues of practical cooperation in various areas, including the fuel and energy complex. In this regard, Putin and Tokayev agreed to further coordination between the governments and relevant structures of the two countries.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance

Recent Stories

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli Minister

7 minutes ago
 Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with ..

Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with sustainable energy solutions

7 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

1 hour ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

4 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.