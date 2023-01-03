Russian, Kazakh Leaders Note High Level of Strategic Cooperation, Alliance - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted a high level strategic cooperation and alliance between the two countries during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

The leaders also exchanged New Year wishes and discussed issues of practical cooperation in various areas, including the fuel and energy complex. In this regard, Putin and Tokayev agreed to further coordination between the governments and relevant structures of the two countries.