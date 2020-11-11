Russian, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed by phone the intensification of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans for the joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed by phone the intensification of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans for the joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"A number of topical issues of bilateral agenda were touched upon, with an emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans to organize joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan," the statement says.