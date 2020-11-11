UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Cooperation In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:36 PM

Russian, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed by phone the intensification of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans for the joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed by phone the intensification of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans for the joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"A number of topical issues of bilateral agenda were touched upon, with an emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans to organize joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

6 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

21 minutes ago

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

1 hour ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.