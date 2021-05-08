Russian, Kazakh Presidents Speak by Phone About COVID-19, Regional Integration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday spoke by phone about joint fight against the pandemic, integration within the Eurasian Economic Community as well as regional security, the Kremlin said.

During the call, the two leaders congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

In addition, they discussed trade and economic cooperation and cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The leaders also exchanged views on the progress in collective work to promote integration within the Eurasian Economic Community and touched upon some aspects of regional security," the Kremlin added.