Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Discuss COVID-19, Joint Industry, Energy Projects - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart, Askar Mamin, discussed COVID-19 and joint projects in the fields of energy and industry during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said.

"Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin had a phone conversation with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The heads of government discussed issues of Russian-Kazakh trade and economic cooperation, joint projects in industry and energy, as well as countering the coronavirus infection," the government said in a statement, adding that the sides also discussed integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.