UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Discuss COVID-19, Joint Industry, Energy Projects - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:23 PM

Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Discuss COVID-19, Joint Industry, Energy Projects - Moscow

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart, Askar Mamin, discussed COVID-19 and joint projects in the fields of energy and industry during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart, Askar Mamin, discussed COVID-19 and joint projects in the fields of energy and industry during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said.

"Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin had a phone conversation with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The heads of government discussed issues of Russian-Kazakh trade and economic cooperation, joint projects in industry and energy, as well as countering the coronavirus infection," the government said in a statement, adding that the sides also discussed integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Government Cabinet Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

7 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

12 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

24 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

42 minutes ago

Leaders of S. Korea's Ruling Party Resign Over Ele ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council Member ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.