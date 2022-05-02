UrduPoint.com

Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Express Mutual Interest In Deepening EAEU Integration

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Express Mutual Interest in Deepening EAEU Integration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov have held a phone conversation, during which they noted mutual interest in advancing integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian Government press office said on Monday.

"Mikhail Mishustin and Alikhan Smailov emphasized the interest of Russia and Kazakhstan in pursuing deeper integration within the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement said.

The sides also discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, stressed the importance of scaling up trade and economic ties and implementing the joint projects in energy, industry and transports infrastructure, the statement added.

The EAEU is a free trade agreement, initially established by Russian, Kazakhstan and Belarus in May 2014, with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan joining later that year. The EAEU was designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor between the member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Agriculture Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan May Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Says Planning to Visit Ukr ..

German Foreign Minister Says Planning to Visit Ukraine 'In The Future'

44 minutes ago
 Ankara to Respond Immediately If Athens Violates T ..

Ankara to Respond Immediately If Athens Violates Turkish Airspace - Defense Mini ..

54 minutes ago
 Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to ..

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

54 minutes ago
 Biggest gathering of Eid prayer at Polo Ground

Biggest gathering of Eid prayer at Polo Ground

54 minutes ago
 European Commission Suspects Apple of Abusing Domi ..

European Commission Suspects Apple of Abusing Dominant Position in Mobile Wallet ..

54 minutes ago
 Six gangsters arrested

Six gangsters arrested

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.