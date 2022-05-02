Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Express Mutual Interest in Deepening EAEU Integration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov have held a phone conversation, during which they noted mutual interest in advancing integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian Government press office said on Monday.

"Mikhail Mishustin and Alikhan Smailov emphasized the interest of Russia and Kazakhstan in pursuing deeper integration within the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement said.

The sides also discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, stressed the importance of scaling up trade and economic ties and implementing the joint projects in energy, industry and transports infrastructure, the statement added.

The EAEU is a free trade agreement, initially established by Russian, Kazakhstan and Belarus in May 2014, with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan joining later that year. The EAEU was designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor between the member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment.