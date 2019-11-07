Russian, Kazakhstani Leaders to Talk Thursday at Interregional Cooperation Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kazakhstani counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the sidelines of the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of urgent bilateral and international issues.

The 16th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum began on Wednesday. The two-day event focuses on cross-border cooperation, with ministers and business executives among the speakers.