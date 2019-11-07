UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Kazakhstani Leaders To Talk Thursday At Interregional Cooperation Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Kazakhstani Leaders to Talk Thursday at Interregional Cooperation Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kazakhstani counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the sidelines of the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of urgent bilateral and international issues.

The 16th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum began on Wednesday. The two-day event focuses on cross-border cooperation, with ministers and business executives among the speakers.

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Omsk Event

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 November 2019

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

10 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

10 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

10 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.