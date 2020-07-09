Russian Khabarovsk Territory Governor Furgal Detained, Criminal Case Opened -Investigators

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A criminal case was opened against governor of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal, investigators believe he organized an attempted murder and murders of a number of entrepreneurs, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"The Russian Investigative Committee's Main Directorate for the Investigation of Particularly Important Cases continues to investigate a multi-episode criminal case against an organized criminal group involved in organizing and committing a number of especially serious crimes against the life and health of citizens engaged in entrepreneurial activities committed in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region," Petrenko said.

"Based on the evidence gathered, investigators of the Investigative Committee, jointly with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal, who, according to the investigation's data, was the organizer of an attempted murder and murders of a number of entrepreneurs," she said.

Petrenko said Furgal would be charged soon, adding that investigators would ask the court to choose the measure of restraint for him in the form of custody. She said that apart from Furgal, four active members of an organized group, charged depending on the role of each person in committing crimes, had previously been arrested.

"Currently, investigators of the Investigative Committee's Main Directorate for the Investigation of Particularly Important Cases are continuing investigative activities aimed at collecting and securing evidence of the guilt of members of the organized criminal group in the acts they are charged with, and are checking their involvement in other particularly serious crimes committed in the Khabarovsk and Primorsky territories, as well as in the Amur Region," the spokeswoman said.