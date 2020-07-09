UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Khabarovsk Territory Governor Furgal Detained, Criminal Case Opened -Investigators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

Russian Khabarovsk Territory Governor Furgal Detained, Criminal Case Opened -Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A criminal case was opened against governor of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal, investigators believe he organized an attempted murder and murders of a number of entrepreneurs, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"The Russian Investigative Committee's Main Directorate for the Investigation of Particularly Important Cases continues to investigate a multi-episode criminal case against an organized criminal group involved in organizing and committing a number of especially serious crimes against the life and health of citizens engaged in entrepreneurial activities committed in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region," Petrenko said.

"Based on the evidence gathered, investigators of the Investigative Committee, jointly with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal, who, according to the investigation's data, was the organizer of an attempted murder and murders of a number of entrepreneurs," she said.

Petrenko said Furgal would be charged soon, adding that investigators would ask the court to choose the measure of restraint for him in the form of custody. She said that apart from Furgal, four active members of an organized group, charged depending on the role of each person in committing crimes, had previously been arrested.

"Currently, investigators of the Investigative Committee's Main Directorate for the Investigation of Particularly Important Cases are continuing investigative activities aimed at collecting and securing evidence of the guilt of members of the organized criminal group in the acts they are charged with, and are checking their involvement in other particularly serious crimes committed in the Khabarovsk and Primorsky territories, as well as in the Amur Region," the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Murder Governor Russia Khabarovsk Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

3 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

5 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

3 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

3 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

6 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.