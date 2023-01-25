UrduPoint.com

Russian Klyushin's Trial In US Over Alleged Hacking, Trade Scheme To Begin Monday - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russian national Vladislav Klyushin's jury trial in a US court over his alleged role in a global hacking and trading scheme is set to begin on Monday morning, according to a court filing.

"Jury Trial is on track to go forward on Monday January 30, 2023," the court filing said on Tuesday.

The parties in the trial are still working to sort out what evidence will be allowed in the trial, the filing said.

US Federal prosecutors in Klyushin's case recently withdrew their request asking a judge to allow them to use geolocation data in his jury trial. Klyushin's counsel argues that the GPS location statistics should not be used as evidence because the data is unreliable and could easily be manipulated, according to court documents.

Klyushin's defense previously filed a motion to dismiss Count IV or conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to computers and to commit wire fraud and securities fraud and to partially dismiss Count I or securities fraud, which Judge Patti Saris rejected.

Klyushin and four other Russian nationals were charged with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The US Justice Department accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US filing agents used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial court hearing in January but the judge then rejected his request for bail and ordered that he be kept detained until the trial commences.

Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13. He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

