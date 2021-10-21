UrduPoint.com

Russian Knyaz Oleg Submarine Successfully Test-Launched Bulava Ballistic Missile- Military

Russia's Knyaz Oleg Project 955-A (Borei-A) nuclear submarine successfully test-launched a Bulava ballistic missile in the White Sea, the defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia's Knyaz Oleg Project 955-A (Borei-A) nuclear submarine successfully test-launched a Bulava ballistic missile in the White Sea, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

"As part of the state test program, the Knyaz Oleg strategic nuclear submarine fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea.

The ballistic missile was sub-launched at the Kura training range in Kamchatka," the ministry told reporters.

The missile warheads successfully reached the target area at the estimated time, the ministry added.

