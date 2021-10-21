Russian Knyaz Oleg Submarine Successfully Test-Launched Bulava Ballistic Missile- Military

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:53 AM
Russia's Knyaz Oleg Project 955-A (Borei-A) nuclear submarine successfully test-launched a Bulava ballistic missile in the White Sea, the defense ministry said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia's Knyaz Oleg Project 955-A (Borei-A) nuclear submarine successfully test-launched a Bulava ballistic missile in the White Sea, the defense ministry said on Thursday.
"As part of the state test program, the Knyaz Oleg strategic nuclear submarine fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea.
The ballistic missile was sub-launched at the Kura training range in Kamchatka," the ministry told reporters.
The missile warheads successfully reached the target area at the estimated time, the ministry added.