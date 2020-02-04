Russian, Kuwaiti Foreign Ministers Confirm Commitment to Enhance Cooperation - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmad Nasir Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, held a phone conversation on Monday, during which the sides reaffirmed commitment to enhance relations between the two countries as well as to resolve all issues of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the commitment of Moscow and Kuwait City was confirmed to ensure sustainable positive trade dynamics, further intensification of economic ties and humanitarian exchanges, including the settlement of all issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement read.

The foreign ministers also praised the interaction between the two countries during Kuwait's non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2018-2019, emphasizing the importance of continuing close political and diplomatic coordination on key regional and international issues.