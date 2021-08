Russian, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers Discussed Afghanistan - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbaev, held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 16, a phone conversation was held between Russian Federation Foreign Minister Lavrov and the foreign minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakbaev, at the Russian side's initiative ... They discussed cooperation on regional issues, including developments in Afghanistan and their influence on Central Asia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.