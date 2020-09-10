Russian-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission May Meet September 21 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission could meet on September 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov.

Lavrov's opening speech at the talks has been published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

"Our presidents communicate regularly. The visit will take place as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

The issue of the intergovernmental commission has already been resolved. Meeting your wishes, [Russian Deputy Prime Minister] Alexey Overchuk is ready to hold it on September 21, 2020," the Russian foreign minister said.

"The foreign ministries work and participate via video conference in [meetings of the] Foreign Ministerial Council of the CIS, CSTO and SCO. As I understand it, events in Tashkent are also being transferred to the online format," he said.