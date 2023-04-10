Russian, Kyrgyz Presidents Discuss Cooperation in Multiple Spheres - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, held a phone call on Monday to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, including in financial, humanitarian and economic spheres, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held a phone call. A number of practical aspects of further developing the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation were discussed, including in trade, economy, financial and humanitarian sphere," the statement said.

In the context of the Russian chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Kyrgyz chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States, some issues concerning the cooperation between the two countries within the integration associations in the Eurasian area were also touched upon, the statement read, adding that the two leaders also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Kyrgyz allied relations and agreed to continue personal contacts.

The last time the two presidents met in person was at the informal meeting of the CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg in late December.